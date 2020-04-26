Home

Eugene Foney


1950 - 2020
Eugene Foney Obituary
Eugene L. Foney
1950-2020
Eugene L. Foney, 69 passed away on April 7, 2020 in Chicago. He was born to Eugene and Ruth Foney on October 6, 1950. He is better known as a celebrated art consultant, art dealer, publisher, entrepreneur, and businessman who championed African American artists and culture throughout the United States, with Houston, TX as his base.
Throughout his life Eugene was a voracious reader and studied the art market with great tenacity. He lived by his own rules and social protocols.
Eugene is survived by his daughter Ariel Dale in Oakland, CA and his sister Jennifer Foney in Powder Springs, GA. He is also survived and loved by aunts, uncles, more than 100 cousins, countless friends, and his beloved brothers of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. A memorial tribute will be scheduled later. The family asks that donations in his name be made to a favorite art organization that features and supports African American artists or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020
