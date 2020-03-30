Home

Eugene Hult
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Hult Jr.


1944 - 2020
Eugene Hult Jr. Obituary
Eugene E. Hult, Jr.
1944-2020
Eugene Edward Hult, Jr. passed away peacefully in Houston, TX on March 25, 2020 at the age of 75.
Gene was born on May 25, 1944 in Evanston, IL to Eugene Edward Hult, Sr. and Sara Bowes Hult of Park Ridge, IL. He graduated from Iona Preparatory School in New Rochelle, NY, and received a BA in Political Science from St. Michael's College in Colchester, VT.
In his respected career in construction management, Gene worked at URS Consulting Engineers, where he oversaw projects including the transformation of a World War II aircraft carrier into the Intrepid Sea, Air, & Space Museum in 1982. For more than 25 years, he distinguished himself at Gilbane Building Company, where he rose to Senior Superintendent, managing sites including St. Elizabeth Hospital in Elizabeth, NJ; the Baylor College of Medicine's Center for Comparative Medicine in Houston, TX; the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center George and Cynthia Mitchell Basic Science and Research Building in Houston, TX; the Smeal College of Business at Pennsylvania State University, PA; and multiple ExxonMobil and Shell Oil Company sites in the Houston area, TX.
Gene enjoyed spending time at Bay Oaks Country Club and gardening at NASA's Longhorn Project. His many interests included traveling, playing golf, taking guitar and ceramics lessons, cooking, playing bridge, cultivating bonsai plants, reading, and collecting antiquarian books.
He was devoted to his wife of 51 years, Eileen Santangelo Hult, and their three sons Eugene Hult III, Alfred Hult, and Robert Hult. His three grandchildren are George Hult, Madelyn Hult, and Ohia Hult. Gene is also survived by his three sisters Margaret Watson, Christina Brown, and J. Donna Sullivan. Many close relatives and friends will miss his quiet wisdom, humor, and encouraging presence.
In light of current health and safety concerns, memorial services will be announced at a later date. Monetary donations may be sent in honor of Eugene Hult to the Assistance League of the Bay Area, a non-profit organization for children, at 100 East NASA Parkway, Webster, TX 77598.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 30, 2020
