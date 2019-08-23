Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richardson Mortuary - Houston
3201 Brookfield Drive
Houston, TX 77045
713-523-4992
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Evangelist Chapel AME Church
3401 Hondo St.
Houston, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Evangelist Chapel AME Church
3401 Hondo St.
Houston, TX
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Houston National Cemetery
10410 Veterans Memorial Drive
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Ingram
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Ingram


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Ingram Obituary
EUGENE ANDERSON INGRAM
1926-2019
age 93, passed into the arms of our Lord on August 17, 2019 in Houston, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband James Herman Ingram and sons, Joseph and Raymond Ingram. She is survived by her 5 children, Jamesetta Jackson, Robert L. Ingram (Patricia), Eugene A. Ingram (Jessie), Miles E. Ingram (Linda) and Janet K. Howard. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Olenda Ruthie Ingram, twelve (12) grandchildren, fourteen (14) great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10:00am to 10:55am. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00am. Both Services will be held at Evangelist Chapel AME Church, 3401 Hondo St., Houston, Texas 77051 Reverend Chuma Okoli, Officiating. Interment will follow at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX. 77038, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Arrangements are Entrusted to Richardson Mortuary 3201, Brookfield Dr., Houston, TX 77045, (713) 523-4992.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now