|
|
EUGENE ANDERSON INGRAM
1926-2019
age 93, passed into the arms of our Lord on August 17, 2019 in Houston, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband James Herman Ingram and sons, Joseph and Raymond Ingram. She is survived by her 5 children, Jamesetta Jackson, Robert L. Ingram (Patricia), Eugene A. Ingram (Jessie), Miles E. Ingram (Linda) and Janet K. Howard. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Olenda Ruthie Ingram, twelve (12) grandchildren, fourteen (14) great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10:00am to 10:55am. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00am. Both Services will be held at Evangelist Chapel AME Church, 3401 Hondo St., Houston, Texas 77051 Reverend Chuma Okoli, Officiating. Interment will follow at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX. 77038, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Arrangements are Entrusted to Richardson Mortuary 3201, Brookfield Dr., Houston, TX 77045, (713) 523-4992.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 23, 2019