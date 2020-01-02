|
|
Eugene Leightman
1940-2019
Eugene Daniel "Dan" Leightman passed away peacefully with his family on December 30, 2019 after a valiant battle against multiple myeloma. He was born in Memphis, TN on November 21, 1940. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Bertha Lutz and Herman Leightman. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Evelyn, and his two children: son Michael and daughter-in-law Alissa and daughter Rebecca Leightman and son-in-law Mason Dykstra, and four grandsons, Matthew and Adam Leightman, and twins Seth and Zach Dykstra. He is also survived by his sister, Judy and brother-in-law Ted Sosin, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dan was loved and admired by many friends, colleagues and students. He was a renowned tax attorney for more than 50 years and adjunct professor at University of Houston. He was also very active in the Houston Bridge community as both a player and a board member. Along with Evelyn, Dan was very supportive and involved with the Houston Ballet Board, The Texas Gulf Coast Chapter of , and many other non-profit organizations. Funeral services will be held at Congregation Beth Israel on Friday January 3rd at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family please asks for donations to be made directly to the Texas Gulf Coast Chapter of (5433 Westheimer Road, Suite 300, Houston, Texas 77056).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 2, 2020