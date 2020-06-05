Eugene Moore
1950 - 2020
EUGENE "PETER" MOORE
1950-2020
Eugene Moore peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
A Grand Celebration of Love honoring the life of our beloved husband, father, brother and friend Eugene 'Peter' Moore will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at The Mt. Horeb Missionary Baptist Church (118 West Gray Street; Houston. Tx 77019).
Visitation hours are: 9:00am – 11:00am. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00am.
Interment services: Monday, June 8, 2020 at Houston National Cemetery
(Gate-time at 1:30pm). Dr. S. H. Smith, Sr., officiating.
www.frazier-mitchell.com



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
The Mt. Horeb Missionary Baptist Church
JUN
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
The Mt. Horeb Missionary Baptist Church
JUN
8
Interment
01:30 PM
Houston National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
FRAZIER-MITCHELL FUNERAL SERVICE, INC. - HOUSTON
5002 HERSHE ST
Houston, TX 77020
(713) 673-3672
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 4, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Darryl Churchwell
Friend
