EUGENE "PETER" MOORE
1950-2020
Eugene Moore peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
A Grand Celebration of Love honoring the life of our beloved husband, father, brother and friend Eugene 'Peter' Moore will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at The Mt. Horeb Missionary Baptist Church (118 West Gray Street; Houston. Tx 77019).
Visitation hours are: 9:00am – 11:00am. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00am.
Interment services: Monday, June 8, 2020 at Houston National Cemetery
(Gate-time at 1:30pm). Dr. S. H. Smith, Sr., officiating.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 5, 2020.