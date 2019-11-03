|
Eugene J. Wilkenfeld
1937-2019
Eugene J. Wilkenfeld, 82, of Houston passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. Eugene was born on January 18, 1937 in Houston to the late Jake and Eva Wilkenfeld.
Eugene proudly served in the US Army. He worked in the recycling and scrap metal industry for over 50 years. He loved all sports, playing Gin Rummy and was an avid golfer. He was member of the Sugar Creek Country Club. Eugene was selfless and giving. Always unwavering in his constant and caring way to make sure everyone else was taken care of and happy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one son, Robert Isaac Wilkenfeld. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Rita Wilkenfeld; daughter, Ginger Berni and her husband Xavier; son, David Wilkenfeld; four grandchildren, Payton, Skylar and Kendall Wilkenfeld and Alessio Berni; and one sister, Janice Bertman.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Emanu El Memorial Park, 8341 Bissonnet Street, Houston, TX 77074.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019