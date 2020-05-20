Eugenia Perkins Thomas
1963-2020
Eugenia Perkins Thomas, expired (Tuesday) May 5, 2020. A walk-through viewing will be held from 10-11a.m on (Thursday) May 21, 2020. Funeral Service (Thursday) May 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. by INVITATION ONLY. Both services will take place in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Interment, Houston Memorial Gardens.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 20, 2020.