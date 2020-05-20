Eugenia Thomas
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eugenia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugenia Perkins Thomas
1963-2020
Eugenia Perkins Thomas, expired (Tuesday) May 5, 2020. A walk-through viewing will be held from 10-11a.m on (Thursday) May 21, 2020. Funeral Service (Thursday) May 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. by INVITATION ONLY. Both services will take place in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Interment, Houston Memorial Gardens.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
Send Flowers
MAY
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
(713) 734-8769
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved