EUGENIO ALBERTO ARANZETA II

1953-2020

APRIL 13, 1953 -

NOVEMBER 21, 2020



Albert (Beto) Aranzeta was born on April 13, 1953 and passed away on

November 21, 2020 and is under the care of Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home.

Albert was a hard-worker who dedicated his time to raising his children to ensure their well-being. With a generous spirit he did his best to lend a helping hand when needed. He would greet you with a smile or a funny joke and aimed to bring joy to those around him. When he entered a room his presence was felt, and he let you know exactly how he was feeling. A gentle warm smile and loving personality, Albert made friends where ever he went yet he knew just how to make you feel particularly special. Having many hobbies a few included meeting with friends early in the morning for coffee and politics, road trips to visit family from afar, but most importantly spending time with his family. Although he had many hobbies his greatest passion was target practice and teaching those around him proper techniques.

Preceded in death by son: Eric Aranzeta, mother: Graciela (Chela) Aranzeta, father: Eugenio A Aranzeta, and brother: Mario Aranzeta.

He is survived by ex-wife Candelaria, daughter Rachel Ann Aranzeta, sons: Eugenio (Geno) A. Aranzeta III, Santo Dominic and wife Yvonne Aranzeta and Ernest Jason Aranzeta;

Grandchildren include: Joshua Andrew, Alexis (Lexi) Sierra, Brianna, Adrianna, Alyssa Nicole, Santo Dominic II and Emma Rae. His siblings include: Jorge, Esperanza, Adela, Graciela and Rosalinda.

"Uncle Albert" had numerous nieces and nephews who enjoyed his humor and laughter at family gatherings.

He will truly be missed by many yet his legacy will continue to live through each of us daily.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store