Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
(281) 497-2330
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
625 Nottingham Oaks Trail
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eulalie Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eulalie Sullivan


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eulalie Sullivan Obituary
Eulalie R. Sullivan
1929-2019
Eulalie Rogé Sullivan, 90 of Houston, TX passed away on December 10, 2019. She was born in Bermuda, LA on December 7, 1929 to Cecilia (Brosset) and Numa Rogé. She was married to John F. Sullivan for 63 years. She grew up in Melrose and Cloutierville, LA. Eulalie (Lee) taught school in Louisiana and Venezuela where she met future husband John. They lived in Venezuela until John's retirement in 1982 when they relocated to Houston.
Visitation:
Sunday from 1:30 pm
to 5:00 pm
Forrest Park Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX
Funeral Services:
Monday; Mass at 10:30AM
St. John Vianney
Catholic Church
625 Nottingham Oaks Trail
Houston, TX
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eulalie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -