|
|
Eulalie R. Sullivan
1929-2019
Eulalie Rogé Sullivan, 90 of Houston, TX passed away on December 10, 2019. She was born in Bermuda, LA on December 7, 1929 to Cecilia (Brosset) and Numa Rogé. She was married to John F. Sullivan for 63 years. She grew up in Melrose and Cloutierville, LA. Eulalie (Lee) taught school in Louisiana and Venezuela where she met future husband John. They lived in Venezuela until John's retirement in 1982 when they relocated to Houston.
Visitation:
Sunday from 1:30 pm
to 5:00 pm
Forrest Park Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX
Funeral Services:
Monday; Mass at 10:30AM
St. John Vianney
Catholic Church
625 Nottingham Oaks Trail
Houston, TX
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 14, 2019