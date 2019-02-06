Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
(713) 869-6261
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice Ayarzagoitia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice Ayarzagoitia


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eunice Ayarzagoitia Obituary
Windell Reed
1950-2019
Windell Reed, 68, of Houston, TX, passed away January 30, 2019. He was born in Poplar Bluff, MO on May 15, 1950.
He received his certificate from Three Rivers Community College. Windell married Dorothy Louise on September 15, 1979.
Windell worked as a Civil Engineer Tech for Louis Fontenot and Turner Collie Braden Civil Engineer Inc. He was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church and had a passion for gardening and outside activities.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his father, Ferdie Reed Sr.; step-sons, David Swanson, Charles (Carlota) Gerard; step-daughter, Diann (Harry) Caldwell; grandchildren, Corey and Tyler Caldwell, Gloria, Gabby, and Charlie Gerard; his best friends James (Billie) Grays. He is preceded in death by his mother, Lillie Reed.
Funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Pat H. Foley & Company, with Pastor Jerry McNamara officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Gethsemane Lutheran Church at 4040 Watonga Blvd.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.