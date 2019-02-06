|
|
Windell Reed
1950-2019
Windell Reed, 68, of Houston, TX, passed away January 30, 2019. He was born in Poplar Bluff, MO on May 15, 1950.
He received his certificate from Three Rivers Community College. Windell married Dorothy Louise on September 15, 1979.
Windell worked as a Civil Engineer Tech for Louis Fontenot and Turner Collie Braden Civil Engineer Inc. He was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church and had a passion for gardening and outside activities.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his father, Ferdie Reed Sr.; step-sons, David Swanson, Charles (Carlota) Gerard; step-daughter, Diann (Harry) Caldwell; grandchildren, Corey and Tyler Caldwell, Gloria, Gabby, and Charlie Gerard; his best friends James (Billie) Grays. He is preceded in death by his mother, Lillie Reed.
Funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Pat H. Foley & Company, with Pastor Jerry McNamara officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Gethsemane Lutheran Church at 4040 Watonga Blvd.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2019