MRS. EUNICE GUY WESTON

2019

Eunice Guy Weston

Sunset April 5, 2019

Eunice Guy Weston passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019, after a brief illness.

Eunice was the oldest child of Rev. Frederick T. Guy and Nokomis Hampton Guy.

Born and reared in Little Rock, Arkansas, where she attended Little Rock's public schools. She graduated from Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, with a Bachelor's degree in English. While completing her master's degree in English, at Atlanta University, she met and married her husband of over 55 years, Perry Weston. Eventually moving her family to her husband's hometown of Houston, Eunice started teaching Freshman English at Texas Southern University and retiring after 40 years. Upon retiring she continued volunteering at her church, where she sang in the choir for more than 50 years, and when needed, played the organ and piano. She enjoyed singing with the Ebony Opera Guild for several seasons, playing bridge with her friends and enjoyed the company of her family.

Eunice was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Clarie Guy Whalum, and her husband Perry Weston, Sr.

She is survived by her brothers, Dr. Frederick T. Guy, Jr. (Altoise), of Toledo, Ohio and Rev. Dr. William V. Guy (Florine) of Atlanta, GA., sisters Jennye Guy, Atlanta, Ga. and Mary Reeves (Terry), Dallas, Texas. Sister-in-law, LaVerne Weston Eagleson. Nashville,Tenn., Daughter, Patricia Weston, Houston and son Perry Weston, Jr. (Brigitte), Houston. Grandchildren Matthew Bourda and Tori Weston. And nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Augustana Lutheran Church, 2001 Wheeler St., Houston Texas, 77004 or a charity of your choosing.

Private interment at Paradise South

