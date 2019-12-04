|
|
Eunice Hall
1926-2019
Eunice Hall, 93, passed away on December 1, 2019. She was a long time resident of Houston, retired Cosmetologist & member of the Doss Center Quilters. Eunice lived a life dedicated to the arts as a member of the Houston Ballet and Grand Opera staff. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Hall, her son, Donald C. Hall & her siblings; Wesley Schlechte, Ruth Scholl & Helen Boyd. She is survived by her step-children, James Hall Jr. & Marilyn Palmer, grandchildren; Larry, Taryn, Jamie, James & Samantha, 8 great-grandchildren & 1 great-great-grandchild. A visitation will be held at 12pm at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home on Friday, December 6, 2019 followed by a service at 2pm. The graveside service will follow at 3pm at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2019