Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery
1926 - 2019
Eunice Hall Obituary
Eunice Hall
1926-2019
Eunice Hall, 93, passed away on December 1, 2019. She was a long time resident of Houston, retired Cosmetologist & member of the Doss Center Quilters. Eunice lived a life dedicated to the arts as a member of the Houston Ballet and Grand Opera staff. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Hall, her son, Donald C. Hall & her siblings; Wesley Schlechte, Ruth Scholl & Helen Boyd. She is survived by her step-children, James Hall Jr. & Marilyn Palmer, grandchildren; Larry, Taryn, Jamie, James & Samantha, 8 great-grandchildren & 1 great-great-grandchild. A visitation will be held at 12pm at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home on Friday, December 6, 2019 followed by a service at 2pm. The graveside service will follow at 3pm at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2019
