Eunice Patricia Wales Whitson
1933-2020
Eunice Patricia Wales, 86, passed away on November 10, 2020 peacefully and with family by her side. Pat (Patsy in her early days) was born on November 27, 1933, in Houston, Texas. She was the only child of Bob and Eunice Wales and grew up in Riverside Terrace. Pat attended St. Agnes High School followed by the University of Texas where she studied Education. She finalized her degree at the University of Houston to be close to her true love, James A. Whitson Jr. whom she married in 1955. They lived in Meyerland and the Memorial area and had three children, Patricia (1957), Robert (1962) and Patrice (1967). She and Jim were married 31 years sharing the joys of building a family and creating traditions. They faced unconceivable loss at the young ages of 31, losing their daughter Patricia at age eight to a brain tumor. Pat's unwavering faith pulled her though, but marked her forever and shaped her in many ways. She was forever grateful that she had gained sobriety just two years prior to Patricia's death and considered AA her saving grace.
Despite their loss and deep sorrow, they went on to enjoy uncountable joyful times with family and friends, fishing on their boat, snorkeling all the over Caribbean, enjoying summer traditions year after year in Hunt, Tx, Galveston and Grand Cayman. She was very patriotic and full of Texas pride. She had a great sense of wonder and adventure leading her to travel the world over. Her motto was "Get out there and go!"
Nothing was more important to Pat than being both a mom and granny! She was "Granny Pat" to Wes, Zach, Sophia and Miles and had so many years living close by, watching them grow up and amusing them with her eccentricities, fun and huge spirit. She traveled with them on cruises and loved celebrating holidays and their birthdays. She loved her many pets dearly, especially her most recent dog, Latte. Sadly the family faced another tragic loss five years ago when her beloved son, Robert, passed away at age 52. Once again, her faith carried her though and allowed her to still enjoy and savor life. In her final years, she said time and again, "I HAVE HAD A GREAT LIFE. I HAVE BEEN TRULY BLESSED."
She will be remembered for her relentless strong will, grit and strength, her huge faith and determination, fiery personality, thirst for fun and adventure, her wit, insatiable appetite for shopping and collecting, her pizazz, flair, glitz and glamour in how she dressed and decorated, her huge spirit for celebrating, and most of all for her big, strong heart.
She devoted her life and time to God, family and causes close to her heart. For ten years she worked at Joseph's Coat at St. John Vianney Church supporting families in need. She was an ongoing supporter of St. Jude Hospital, helping children get treatment that families couldn't afford as well as the Houston Rodeo helping kids compete. She was a true character... one of a kind... and will be greatly missed, but always remembered lovingly.
She is survived by her daughter, Patrice Whitson Jegi and son-in-law Doug, her daughter-in-law, Pam Gibson and husband Marty, her grandchildren, Wes and Zach Whitson, Sophia and Miles Jegi, nephew, Charlie Whitson, niece, Laura Forsythe and cousin, Beau Biron. She is predeceased by her children, Patricia Diane Whitson and Robert Joseph Whitson, her parents, Robert Joseph and Eunice Byron Wales and her former husband, James A Whitson Jr.
Her funeral service will be held at St. John Vianney Church on November 17th at 10:30 am.
Our family extends heartfelt gratitude to Pat's caregivers at Parkway Place Memory Care, Methodist Hospital West and Seasons Hospice for their compassionate care! In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Pat's favorite charity, St Jude's Hospital. Please visit www.DettlingFuneral.com
to leave words of condolence for the family.