|
|
Eva Jean Law
1943-2019
Eva Jean Law, 75, was born October 7, 1943 to Max Austin and Vivian Inez McGlamery Law in Montgomery, Alabama. She is survived by her brother, Philip Austin Law, of Tulsa, Oklahoma. She passed away July 26, 2019. After graduating from Charles H. Milby High School in Houston, she obtained her Beautician License. During her career as a hair dresser, she developed many friendships with her devoted customers and co-workers. A memorial service will be held in Houston at a place and on a date to be determined.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Aug. 4 to Aug. 11, 2019