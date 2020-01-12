Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Sacred Choice
4740 Dacoma Street
Houston, TX 77092
713-637-4933
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Pang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva Lorraine Leong Pang


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eva Lorraine Leong Pang Obituary
Eva Lorraine Leong Pang
1926-2020
Eva Lorraine Leong Pang, 93, passed away peacefully January 3, 2020. She was the widow of Billy L.K. Pang.
She is survived by her three daughters: Lorralyn Pang-Gee, Joanne Pang, and Adriane Pang; son-in-law, Dock Gee; and grandson, William Pang-Gee.
Services will be held at First Methodist Houston - West Campus, Hinson Chapel, 10570 Westpark Drive, Houston, TX 77042, with visitation from 10 am to 11 am, followed by a memorial service to begin at 11 am.
For more information please visit www.asacredchoice.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -