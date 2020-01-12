|
Eva Lorraine Leong Pang
1926-2020
Eva Lorraine Leong Pang, 93, passed away peacefully January 3, 2020. She was the widow of Billy L.K. Pang.
She is survived by her three daughters: Lorralyn Pang-Gee, Joanne Pang, and Adriane Pang; son-in-law, Dock Gee; and grandson, William Pang-Gee.
Services will be held at First Methodist Houston - West Campus, Hinson Chapel, 10570 Westpark Drive, Houston, TX 77042, with visitation from 10 am to 11 am, followed by a memorial service to begin at 11 am.
