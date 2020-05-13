Eva Mathilda Wilke Zahn Wilson Christen1924-2020Eva Mathilda Wilke Zahn Wilson Christen, of Cypress, Texas, was born on February 20, 1924 and peacefully passed away on May 10, 2020.Eva is joyously dancing, playing dominoes and talking up everyone in Heaven but will be greatly missed by her children Geneva, Priscilla and Baldwin; her loving grandchildren; her 15 great grandchildren and many other loved ones.Eva's family will receive friends and loved ones during a visitation period from 10 A.M. - 1 P.M. on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Klein Funeral Home, 9719 Wortham Blvd., Houston, TX 77065.Please visit the funeral home website for the full obituary, details on memorial contributions and Covid-19 visitation restrictions.