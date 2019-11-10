Home

Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Evelyn Bennett


1921 - 2019
Evelyn Bennett Obituary
Evelyn Ella Bennett
1921-2019
Evelyn Ella Hoop Bennett passed away on November 6, 2019, at her residence in Lubbock, Texas. Evelyn was born in Houston, Texas on April 26, 1921, to John and Frieda Hoop. She married Jack Lawrence Bennett on August 1, 1942. They resided in Houston where they became a well-known skating pair at the Galleria Ice Rink. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Rosemae Anna Hoop Murray, and her husband of 66 years, Jack Lawrence Bennett. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Susan Andrews, William "Skip" Bennett, Diane Dickson, Nancy "Candy" Roberts, Tina Thaxton, Tommy Thaxton, and Will Thaxton. The family wishes to thank Linda Buchan, Angie Aguayo, Gloria Esquivel, Rebecca Garza, Gloria Granado, Dianna Morales Hernandez, Maria Montez, Maria Montoya, Antonia Zavala, and the staff at Carillon for their love, devotion, and excellent care. A memorial service will be held in the Neil Chapel at Carillon LifeCare Community in Lubbock, Texas, under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Directors. Graveside services will be on Tuesday, November 12th at 1:00 pm at Forest Park Lawndale in Houston, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019
