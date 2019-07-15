Evelyn Betsy (Iverson) Zimmer

1920-2019

Evelyn Betsy Iverson Zimmer died Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was 98 years old. She was born August 1st, 1920, in Duluth, Minnesota and raised in Bayfield, Wisconsin, a fishing village on Lake Superior.

Betsy was valedictorian of her graduating class of 1938, at Bayfield High School. She earned a degree in Elementary Education from the University of Wisconsin-- Madison. There, she met her future husband, Granville Zimmer, a chemical engineering student from Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Betsy taught for a year in the Milwaukee public schools.

Betsy and Gran were married April 24, 1943. The couple then settled in South Chicago, Illinois, where Gran went to work for Standard Oil Company. They became parents to a daughter, Betsy Alice Zimmer in 1947, and a son, Robert Neal Zimmer in 1950.

The Zimmers moved as Gran assumed increasing responsibilities with Standard Oil. They lived in Independence, Missouri; Bismark, North Dakota; Arlington Heights, Illinois; Brisbane, Australia; Antwerp, Belgium; and Houston, Texas. Betsy and Gran built their final home in Houston where Gran managed the Amoco Chemical Plant in Texas City. They became grandparents to Betsy's children, Justin and Tracy Kilgore; and Bert's son, Daniel Zimmer.

Evelyn Betsy Zimmer was preceded in death by her parents, Walberg and Berger Iverson; her husband of 43 years, Granville Zimmer; her sister, Barbara "Bobby" Iverson Kernan; her grandson, Daniel Zimmer; her daughter-in-law, Cheryl Zimmer; her brother-in-law, Edward Kernan; and her companion, Bob Struthers. She is survived by her daughter, Betsy Zimmer Pressler (Ken); her son, Robert Neal Zimmer; her grandson, Justin Kilgore (Angela); her granddaughter, Tracy Kilgore McMickle (Jay); four great-granddaughters, Heather and Sidney Kilgore, Avery and Landyn McMickle; two great-grandchildren, niece, Barbara Kernan, and numerous nephews and nieces.

Her cremains will be interred in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, with her husband. Memorials may be sent to the Houston Symphony or the Bayfield Heritage Association in her name. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 15, 2019