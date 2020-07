Evelyn Boriskie1935-2020Evelyn Warhol Boriskie, 85, died on July 10, 2020. A viewing will be held at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, 10135 West Road. A rosary will follow at 9:15 A.M. in the sanctuary. A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated at 10:00 A.M. by Rev. Lawrence W. Jozwiak, followed by the Rite of Committal at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery. For more information, please visit www.cyfairfunerals.com