Evelyn Brooks
1931-2020
Evelyn Brooks, expired (Saturday) June 13, 2020. A walk-through visitation will be held from 10-10:55a.m on (Monday) June 22, 2020. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00a.m. [INVITATION ONLY]. Both services will take place in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services, 9013 Scott St. Pastor Terry K. Anderson, Officiating. Interment, Houston Memorial Gardens.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.