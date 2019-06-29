Home

Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park
6300 West William Cannon Drive
Austin, TX 78749
(512) 892-1172
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Evelyn Burke


1931 - 2019
Evelyn Burke Obituary
Evelyn F Burke
1931-2019
Evelyn Florence Burke, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 23, 2019. Born Evelyn Florence LeGate to Raymond LeGate and Evelyn Olsen LeGate on July 25, 1931, on Galveston Island, Texas. She is predeceased by her nephew,Howard Lee Fontenot, both parents ,her younger sister, Gloria Jean Fontenot and her husband, Edwin "Eddie" Burke.. She attended Ball High School and graduated in 1949. She is survived by her son, Ronny L. Hoff of Austin, Texas, daughters Terri Maulding, also of Austin, Texas and Sharon Hoff of Seattle, Washington. She is also survived by two nieces and one nephew, four grandchildren and one great grandson.
Mrs. Burke was one of the few Life Members of Assist, owned and operated TOS Security until her retirement and was also an Honorary Colonel of the Confederate Air Force. She will be missed.
Funeral services will be held at Cook Walden/Oak Forest Funeral Home 6300 William Canon Dr., in Austin, Texas on June 30, 2019 at 3:00 p,m.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 29, 2019
