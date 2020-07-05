Evelyn Gillespie

Chervenak

1931-2020

Evelyn Gillespie Chervenak, 89, passed from this life on June 25, 2020. She was born April 25, 1931, in Barberton, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Bertha Gillespie of Barberton; her husband, Paul Chervenak of Houston, TX; and her brother Vernon Gillespie of Fairview Park, OH. She is survived by her cousin, Charles Smith (Linda) of Allentown, PA, and other cousins.

After graduation from Barberton High School, she began her career at Firestone in Akron, OH. Later on, in Houston, TX, she was hired by Coca-Cola Foods, which was subsequently renamed The Minute Maid Company. She was Executive Secretary to several Presidents for many years before her retirement in 2000. She enjoyed photography and won prizes in several photo contests. She met her husband Paul Chervenak on an airplane between Houston and Cleveland, OH. After his passing in 1992, Evelyn enjoyed visiting with her brother Vernon and her friends, and when she retired, she learned to play bridge, did some travelling, and enjoyed shopping excursions with friends and with her brother.

The last couple of years of her life were spent in Memory Care at The Forum at Memorial Woods in Houston. Her close friends who cared for her in Houston wish to thank the caregivers and staff at The Forum for their exemplary care for Evelyn while she was there.

Evelyn was laid to rest Friday, July 3, 2020, in a Catholic graveside service at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron, OH. Remembrances may be given to the Salvation Army of Houston, TX.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store