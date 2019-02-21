|
Evelyn Joyce Deiss
1927-2019
Evelyn J. Deiss, 91, entered eternal rest on February 18, 2019 in Sugar Land, Texas. She was born September 18, 1927 in Shelby County, Texas to John & Nancy Strong. Evelyn married the love of her life, Robert Deiss on June 18, 1948 and was married for 62 years. She enjoyed reading and rocking babies. Evelyn will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband: Robert Deiss; daughter: Sandra Lasiter; granddaughter: Wendy Franklin. Left to cherish her loving memory, children: John Deiss & wife Denise, Sheila McCarn & husband Mike, Tommy Deiss & wife Mary; grandchildren: Rachel McCarn, Emily Deiss, Robert McCarn, Jill Zieger & husband Shawn, Abbey Roberson, Scott Deiss & wife Heather, Shelly Embody; great grandchildren: Benjamin Zieger, Sloane Roberson, Holden Roberson, Robert Embody, Austen Franklin; sister in law: Gladys Strong.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, February 22nd beginning at 1pm with the funeral service to begin promptly at 2pm at Brookside Funeral Home. There will be a reception following the service at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brookwood Community, Brookshire, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2019