Evelyn Hehmann

Williams Fain

1926-2019

Evelyn Hehmann Williams Fain broke free of the bonds of this earth and entered into the joy of the Lord on March 21, 2019, just three months shy of her 93rd birthday. Evelyn was born on June 21, 1926, in Burton, Texas to Theodore William Hehmann and Bertha Arndt Hehmann. She is preceded in death by her husbands, William (Bill) E. Williams (1944-1992); and Henry Eugene (Gene) Fain (1995-2014). Surviving children include Diana Faye Williams, Cynthia Louise Feagin, Marshelia Jo Hickman and husband Mark, Jerry Fain and wife Peggy, Fred Fain and wife Jane.

We thank God for blessing all of us through her life. She leaves us with memories of a life that's been well loved.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, March 25, from 5:00 – 8:00 pm, at Kingwood Funeral Home, 22800 Hwy 59 North, Kingwood, TX 77339. A memorial service to celebrate Evelyn Williams Fain's life will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 11:00 am, at Kingwood Funeral Home. Interment will be at San Jacinto Memorial Park, 14659 East Fwy, Houston, TX 77015, at 2:00 pm that afternoon.

A more detailed obituary can be found at: www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/kingwood-tx/evelyn-fain-8224501 Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary