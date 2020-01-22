|
|
Evelyn A. Henry
1917-2020
Evelyn A. Henry, age 102, passed peacefully into eternal life on Monday, January 20, 2020. She was born in Sterling City, TX on February 7, 1917, to Benjamin Franklin Mansker and Blanche Lela House Mansker. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be greatly missed.
At a young age, Mrs. Henry moved to Slaton, TX. As a teenager, she lived through extremely difficult times during the Great Depression. During her time attending Slaton High School, she met the love of her life Warren R. Henry. Warren was a handsome star quarterback and baseball player at Slaton High. Mrs. Henry commented that she was the luckiest person in the world to have fallen for Warren. They married on August 18, 1940, in Slaton, TX.
Mr. Warren Henry began a career with the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad and over the next 41 years, they lived in San Angelo, Clovis and Belen N.M., La Junta. Colorado, Amarillo, Galveston, Dodge City, Emporia, KS., Chicago and Houston as he became an executive for the Santa Fe Railroad. They were blessed with three wonderful children Lady Jane, Mark and Patrick. Summer vacations with their children were very special to Evelyn and Warren.
After retiring in Houston in 1978, Warren and Evelyn Henry enjoyed traveling the world with their childhood friends from Slaton, Louie, and Lola Faye Welch, Mr. Welch was the Mayor of Houston for 10 years. The two couples traveled to China, Russia, Germany, Switzerland, and attended President Reagan's Inauguration in 1981 as guests of the Reagan's.
In 1990, while living in Kerrville, TX, a new chapter started in their life when their three children surprised them on their 50th Wedding Anniversary with a trip across America on a private train car. Over the next 26 years, they traveled by private train with their children. In 1999, while living in Kerrville, Warren the love of her life passed away from Alzheimer's. After his death, she became active with the Hill Country Youth Ranch and St. Paul's United Methodist in Kerrville. Mrs. Henry volunteered three days a week at the Youth Ranch Resale Shop until her mid-nineties. She was honored by the Hill Country Youth Ranch for her outstanding support and work. Warren and Evelyn Henry were active members of St. Paul and were on numerous committees. In 2006, her son Patrick purchased two private train cars where he along with her other children surprised her on her birthday by naming the cars "The Warren R. Henry" and "Evelyn A. Henry" for her to travel in style. Over the next 13 years, she traveled over 60,000 miles on her special train. She had such a big heart and would always invite friends and extended family to be her guests for the trips. Best of all, she was so kind as to invite strangers to see her train. One Christmas Eve as she was traveling with the family, she saw two soldiers who were boarding the train heading home for the holidays. She invited them back to dine and ride to their destination as her special guests. For years she would host holiday parties on the train in San Antonio for her Kerrville friends and staff from the Hill Country Youth Ranch. In 2011, she even traveled on her train to Super Bowl XLV in Dallas attending private parties around the Packers game. The cars are still in use and can be seen on the rails throughout the country.
In 2014, Mrs. Evelyn Henry moved to Houston to be closer to her family and resided in independent living at The Forum Post Oak. Mrs. Henry loved being closer to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed dining with friends, doing water aerobics, watching the Texans and Packers.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband Warren Henry, and son Mark Henry. Mrs. Henry is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Lady Jane and Mac Percival; and their three daughters Myer Ballesteros, Kimber Jackson and Paige McLaren, her son, Patrick Henry and his fiancé Terry Graham, daughter-in-law Dr. Kay Kirby Henry of Chicago and her two daughters Dr. Amanda Henry and Jessica Henry. Evelyn was also blessed with seven wonderful great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of life will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church located at 3471 Westheimer in Houston at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Hill Country Youth Ranch, P.O. Box 67, Ingram Texas 78025 in memory of Evelyn Henry of Houston, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020