Evelyn Patricia McFee1935-2020Evelyn "Patti" McFee, 85, a native Houstonian, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2020. The celebration of life for her will be held in the chapel at Champion Forest Baptist Church, Houston, Texas on Saturday, September 5 at 1:00 pm. The chapel's address is 15555 Stuebner-Airline Rd, 77069. Family members will remain after the service to greet attendees. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Library Fund of Champion Forest Baptist Church. Please visit the Klein Funeral Homes site at kleinfh.com for the complete obituary and information.