Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
(281) 497-2330
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
Interment
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Parker


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Parker Obituary
Evelyn L Parker
1921-2019
EVELYN L PARKER, age 97, passed into the arms of our Lord August 7, 2019. A WWII veteran, Reagan High School Redcoat, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Preceded by husband, Charles Robert Parker. Survived by daughters, Melody Donaldson and Charla Parker; sons, Richard Parker, Scott Parker and wife Sharie; granddaughters Jacqueline Parker and Jill Marie Parker; grandsons, Mark Pendleton and wife Laura, Christian Parker and wife Shirley, Jarrod Parker and wife Jessica, S. Joseph Parker and wife Siobhain, Jacob, Jay, and R J Parker; great granddaughters Brooke Pendleton, Everly and Eibhleann Parker; great grandsons Jerome and Brooklyn Parker, Grant Pendleton, Wade and Ellis Parker; Loving niece Carolyn Melton and husband Talley, and numerous nieces, nephews and relatives; Betty Jordan and all at Brookdale.
A life fully and joyously lived, hers set a fine example for her loved ones. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. The legacy of her deep faith, kind spirit, and zest for life will live on through them. Say not in grief she is no more - but live in thankfulness that she was.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 16, from 5-8pm with a Rosary 7pm. The Funeral Mass will be held at St Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Saturday, August 17, at 10:30am with interment following at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Honor Flights, or St. Judes.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now