|
|
Evelyn L Parker
1921-2019
EVELYN L PARKER, age 97, passed into the arms of our Lord August 7, 2019. A WWII veteran, Reagan High School Redcoat, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Preceded by husband, Charles Robert Parker. Survived by daughters, Melody Donaldson and Charla Parker; sons, Richard Parker, Scott Parker and wife Sharie; granddaughters Jacqueline Parker and Jill Marie Parker; grandsons, Mark Pendleton and wife Laura, Christian Parker and wife Shirley, Jarrod Parker and wife Jessica, S. Joseph Parker and wife Siobhain, Jacob, Jay, and R J Parker; great granddaughters Brooke Pendleton, Everly and Eibhleann Parker; great grandsons Jerome and Brooklyn Parker, Grant Pendleton, Wade and Ellis Parker; Loving niece Carolyn Melton and husband Talley, and numerous nieces, nephews and relatives; Betty Jordan and all at Brookdale.
A life fully and joyously lived, hers set a fine example for her loved ones. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. The legacy of her deep faith, kind spirit, and zest for life will live on through them. Say not in grief she is no more - but live in thankfulness that she was.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 16, from 5-8pm with a Rosary 7pm. The Funeral Mass will be held at St Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Saturday, August 17, at 10:30am with interment following at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Honor Flights, or St. Judes.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019