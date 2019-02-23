Evelyn Stanley Sheppard

1927-2019

Evelyn Stanley Sheppard 91, went to her heavenly home surrounded by her children in League City, TX on February 20, 2019. Evelyn was born on March 15, 1927 in Houston, TX to Jefferson M. Stanley and Grace Keith Stanley. She is proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Stan M. Sheppard, sister Richardine "Sissy" Stanley, brothers Thomas Stanley and Keith Stanley. Evelyn is survived by her daughter Becky Sensat, husband Paul and son Ken Sheppard, wife Rhianna, sister Cathy Kent, grandchildren James Coutorie, Jonathan Coutorie, wife Leah, Natalie Coutorie and Jackson Sensat. Great-grandchildren Jamie, Amelia, Ayva, Jonathan Jr., and Ruthy. Also numerous nieces and nephews. She graduated from Reagan High School in the Heights in 1944 and attended the University of Houston. She began her career at the Federal Land Bank and then went to work for First National Bank. After a few years she began a new career in Employee Relations at Conoco, then known as Continental Oil Co., where she remained until her retirement 36 years later. Evelyn was a member of the Houston Personnel Association and active in the ARC of Fort Bend County for many years. Evelyn and Stan began their life together in Texas City, TX and later moved to Missouri City, TX. They loved to travel and their involvement in the Lions Club afforded them many opportunities to see and enjoy places throughout the United States and abroad. Evelyn greeted everyone with a smile and immediately you knew you were in the presence of a loving and compassionate person. Her children will tell you that she was a gift from God and they were the luckiest people in the world to have her as their mother. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 24th from 2 to 6 pm at The Settegast-Kopf Co. @ Sugar Creek in Sugarland, TX. A funeral service will be held at 10 am Monday, Feb. 25th at St. Christopher Episcopal Church in League City, TX with the Rev. Brian Cannaday officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Garden of Memories in Houston, TX. The family would like to thank Ulander, Jamie, Mary, Keesha, Dee, Brittany, Clyde, Cheneka, Sharon, Chelsea, Dorothy, Melissa, Tim, Nate, Diana and many others at Baywind Village for their care and love for Evelyn in her last years. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary