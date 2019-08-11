Home

Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
Evelyn Smith Murphy


1923 - 2019
Evelyn Smith Murphy Obituary
Evelyn Smith Murphy
1923-2019
Evelyn Smith Murphy, of Houston, passed away on Tuesday, the 6th of August.
A more detailed and specific notice is to be published in this Wednesday's edition.
The family will gather at a later date for a private memorial service at The Hallmark in Houston. Followed by a private inurnment at Forest Park Lawndale in Houston.
Friends are cordially invited to gather with the family to celebrate Evelyn's life during a reception to be held from four o'clock in the afternoon until six o'clock in the evening on Saturday, the 17th of August, at The Hallmark, 4718 Hallmark Drive in Houston
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019
