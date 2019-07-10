Home

Klein Funeral Home - Magnolia-The Woodlands - Magnolia
14711 FM 1488
Magnolia, TX 77354
(281) 252-3428
Evelyn Spitz
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Klein Funeral Home - Magnolia-The Woodlands - Magnolia
14711 FM 1488
Magnolia, TX 77354
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Klein Funeral Home - Magnolia-The Woodlands - Magnolia
14711 FM 1488
Magnolia, TX 77354
Evelyn Spitz


1934 - 2019
Evelyn Spitz Obituary
Evelyn Spitz
1934-2019
Evelyn Irene Spitz, of Spring, Texas, was born on July 5, 1934, and passed away on July 6, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Spitz, and her daughters, Regina Hill and Theresa Hill. Evelyn is survived by her sons, Gary Bolton and wife Patti, and Larry Spitz and wife Gayle.
A visitation will be held at 1pm, followed by a funeral service for Evelyn at 2pm, on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Klein Funeral Home, 14711 FM 1488, Magnolia, TX 77355.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 10, 2019
