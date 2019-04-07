Everett Dixon Dyer

1918-2019



Everett Dixon Dyer, 100, died at his home in Austin, Texas, on March 12, 2019. He was born on March 23, 1918, in Bristol, Vermont, the third of six children of Everett W. Dyer and Winnifred Dixon Dyer. He graduated from Eliot High School in Eliot, Maine, in 1936, and then moved to Houston, Texas, with the family of life-long friends George A. and Anne G. Butler. He graduated from the University of Houston with a B.A., in 1941.

He was drafted in to the U.S. Army, 41st Infantry Division and served during World War II, 1941-1945, in Australia, New Guinea and the Philippines. During a six-week medical leave, he returned to the States, and on January 12, 1945, he married Jacqueline Lesh. He then had to return to the Pacific war front. When the war ended, he and Jacqueline moved to Austin, Texas, and in 1947 Everett graduated with a M. A. in Sociology from the University of Texas.

In 1947, the Dyers moved to Houston where Everett was an assistant professor at the University of Houston until 1950 when they moved to Madison, Wisconsin where Everett attended the University of Wisconsin, earned a Ph.D. in 1954. From 1954 to 1984, Everett served on the faculty of the University of Houston Sociology Department, ultimately becoming the department chairman and then professor emeritus.

In 1999, the Dyers moved from Houston to Sun City, Georgetown, Texas, where they lived for ten years, finally moving in 2009 to the Atria at the Arboretum in Austin.

Throughout his life Everett enjoyed music, fishing, traveling, and woodcarving.

Jacqueline died in 2013. Everett is survived by his daughter, Janette Bannan, son-in-law David Bannan, grandson Stuart Bannan and his wife, Deborah, and great-granddaughter, Hadassah, numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Everett will join Jacqueline at Remembrance Gardens at Riverbend Church in Austin. At his request, there will be no service. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Halcyon Home Care and Halcyon Hospice for their professional and compassionate care.