Everett H. "Pete" Treybig

1926-2019

Everett H. "Pete" Treybig passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born August 2, 1926 in Park, TX to Louis and Julia Treybig. He was the youngest of four children.

Growing up in a small German community, Pete spent a lot of his childhood picking cotton for a nickel a day. After graduating from Fayetteville High School in 1943, he moved to Houston, TX to work for Cameron Iron Works. He also joined the Sons of Hermann Fraternal Lodge. At 18 he was drafted into the Army and served in World War II. Upon returning from the war he went back to work for Cameron and joined the Sons of Hermann bowling league. This is where his bowling career started. Over the next several years Pete became one of the best bowlers in the city of Houston. In 1956 Pete and Jean were married and he left Cameron Iron Works to open Houston Bowling Supply. Four years later he became part owner in his first bowling center, Tropicana Bowl. Pete and his partners went on to own five successful bowling centers in Houston. During this time he became an avid golfer and enjoyed the sport as much as he did bowling. Although he enjoyed bowling and golf, Pete's true loves were his family and friends . He was a humble and honest man with a caring heart. He will be deeply missed by many.

Pete was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years Jean, his parents Louis and Julia Treybig, brother Walter Treybig, sisters Pearl Hilsher and Jerline Beavers, nephew Tommie Treybig and niece Charlene Hilsher. He is survived by his daughters Gwynne Nelson and husband Mike, Shari Mogard and husband Cary, grandchildren Taylor, Chad and Mitchell Nelson, Kylie and Baylea Mogard, great granddaughters Emma and Aria Nelson, brother in law and sister in law Jerry and Pat Bridges and lots of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at 11am Monday April 1, 2019 at Woodlawn Funeral Home 1101 Antoine Dr Houston, TX 77055. Funeral service at 12pm with graveside service immediately following.

In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to strikingagainstbreastcancer.org or checks may be sent to:

SABC

PO Box 924003

Houston, TX 77292 Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary