Evitia John ("EJ") LaVergne

1943-2020

Evitia John ("EJ") LaVergne passed away quietly at home in the presence of family on July 8, 2020. He is survived by his son, Dennis LaVergne and wife, Cathy, of Prosper, Texas; by his grandchildren, Jacqueline LaVergne, of Austin, Sierra LaVergne, of Round Rock, and John LaVergne, of Prosper; by his loving partner, Jan Lawrence, with whom he lived in Dickinson; and by other extended family and friends.

EJ was born on October 7, 1943 in Crowley, Louisiana, in the heart of Cajun Country. That fact shaped his entire life as he was utterly devoted to Cajun culture and its preservation, especially in regard to the distinctive food and music which is a global treasure. Toward that end, EJ co-hosted the radio program, Cajun Bandstand, along with Les "Pe-Te" Johnson, from 1987 until his recent illness. This program, airing from 6 to 9 every Saturday morning on KPFT 90.1 FM, has a devoted following which can tune in via the internet from around the world. EJ was a founder of the Houston chapter of the Cajun French Music Association and served on its national board for two years.

For many years until his recent retirement, EJ worked for the local pipeline corporation, Strike, as a public relations supervisor. He and a crew of four drove a rig around the region, cooking and serving EJ's unforgettable jambalaya and red beans and rice at various company and charity events such as the relief efforts in tornado-ravaged Oklahoma in 2013. EJ had a loyal following at Lone Star College in Kingwood, where he served multiple times for events like Black History Month, never charging the college a cent for feeding hundreds of grateful students and employees.

EJ served his country in the US Air Force for five years, doing tours in Thailand and the Philippines. He was very proud to be a lifetime member of VFW Post #6378 in Dickinson. In recent years, EJ and Jan drove to Southwest Louisiana with regularity, enjoying the culture in its strongholds like Eunice, Mamou, and Lafayette. This was an effort to eat the best boudin, dance to the greatest bands, and generally to "laissez les bons temps rouler."

EJ's was a well-spent life, one which reflected his personal generosity and brought happiness to many people. A memorial service will celebrate that life on Saturday, July 25, at 1 p.m. at the Crowder Funeral Home in League City. C'est tout.



