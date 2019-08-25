|
|
Ezelle M. Gantenbein
1922-2019
Ezelle Miller Gantenbein of Deer Park, Texas went to be with the Lord on August 21, 2019. She was born on August 12, 1922 at home in Port Neches, Texas to the late Elias and Lena Miller. She lived her last years in the country enjoying nature's beauty and wildlife with her daughter in Gause, Texas. She was a loving wife of 59 years and mother who made sure her family came first. She is preceded in death by her husband, John B. Gantenbein; her son-in-laws Vance B. Hinson and Charles R. Kister. Ezelle leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Janelle L. Kister and Twyla Shae Hinson, son Jay W. Gantenbein and wife Jan, stepson Jon M. Gantenbein and wife Fleta, daughter-in-law Janet A. Buchanan-Show and husband Cliff, 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Her life celebration services will be held on
August 29, 2019 at 11:00am with visitation between 10:00am – 11:00am in the chapel of Grandview Funeral Home, 8501 Spencer Highway, Pasadena, Texas 77505.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in the memory of Ezelle M. Gantenbein to Deer Park Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 700, Deer Park, Texas 77536 or Gause Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 203, Gause, Texas 77857.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019