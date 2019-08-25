Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
chapel of Grandview Funeral Home
8501 Spencer Highway
Pasadena, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
chapel of Grandview Funeral Home
8501 Spencer Highway
Pasadena, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ezelle Gantenbein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ezelle Gantenbein


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ezelle Gantenbein Obituary
Ezelle M. Gantenbein
1922-2019
Ezelle Miller Gantenbein of Deer Park, Texas went to be with the Lord on August 21, 2019. She was born on August 12, 1922 at home in Port Neches, Texas to the late Elias and Lena Miller. She lived her last years in the country enjoying nature's beauty and wildlife with her daughter in Gause, Texas. She was a loving wife of 59 years and mother who made sure her family came first. She is preceded in death by her husband, John B. Gantenbein; her son-in-laws Vance B. Hinson and Charles R. Kister. Ezelle leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Janelle L. Kister and Twyla Shae Hinson, son Jay W. Gantenbein and wife Jan, stepson Jon M. Gantenbein and wife Fleta, daughter-in-law Janet A. Buchanan-Show and husband Cliff, 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Her life celebration services will be held on
August 29, 2019 at 11:00am with visitation between 10:00am – 11:00am in the chapel of Grandview Funeral Home, 8501 Spencer Highway, Pasadena, Texas 77505.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in the memory of Ezelle M. Gantenbein to Deer Park Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 700, Deer Park, Texas 77536 or Gause Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 203, Gause, Texas 77857.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ezelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.