Floyd Emanuel "Manuel" Dennison
1921-2020
On February 11, 2020 Floyd Emanuel "Manuel" Dennison, at the age of 98 years young, went to be with his Heavenly Father. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruby Burton Dennison; son Bobby Dennison; his parents Andrew and Maggie Dennison; brothers A.S. "Buddy" Dennison, Darrel Dennison, A.B. "Shorty" Dennison; and his sisters Neoma Sparks, Audeane Beckendorff, and Alma Foster.
Manuel is survived by his brother Jack Dennison; his two loving daughters Betty Dennison Stahman and husband John, and Cathy Dennison Felts and husband Rusty; grandchildren Matthew Stahman and wife Dawn, Andrea Stahman Burden and husband Damon, Betsy Dennison, Hal Dennison and wife Kim, Caleb Felts and wife Kirby, Cahan Felts and wife Hannah, Catelyn Felts Skinner and husband Gus; great-grandchildren Mark Stahman, Hannah Stahman, Quade Burden, Jesse Burden, Clayton Dennison, Eli Felts, and Piper Felts; special caregivers Sheila Randle and Mildred Thompson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 2-3pm at Canon Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 3pm. Interment will follow at Canon Mathis Cemetery. [Video Tribute & Guest Book @ www.canonfuneralhome.com]
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2020