Fadel Fouad Erian
1937-2020
Fadel Fouad Erian, PhD, passed away on March 25, 2020 at Trios Health Center near his home in Kennewick, Washington due to a coronavirus infection. Dr. Erian was a mechanical engineer, retired from Battelle National Laboratory and active in the Shalom United Church of Christ.
Dr. Erian is survived by his son, Neil; daughter, Alicia; son-in-law, Bill; granddaughter, Antoinette; grandsons, Luther and Beau; daughter-in-law, Barbara; younger brother Fikry; former wife, Lenore; and many nieces and nephews in Canada and Egypt. During his final hours, Dr. Erian's family Face Timed with him from Connecticut, Illinois and Cairo, raising his spirits.
Dr. Erian was a fluid dynamicist at Houston's Westhollow Research Center where he developed technology to safely retrieve oil and gas from deep water ocean wells. Dr. Erian was knowledgeable in world affairs, and led Great Decisions groups in Houston.
After he retired, Dr. Erian planned to commercially develop his home country of Egypt by transporting the Nile River's fine silt by pipeline to create arable land on the coast of the Red Sea.
Dr. Erian's ashes will be sprinkled over the waters of the Nile River in Egypt. Perhaps his ashes and spirit will one day be part of the arable land that he envisioned would improve life in his beloved Egypt.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020