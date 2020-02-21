|
|
Fannie Edra (Matkin) Higgins
1933-2020
Fannie Higgins died peacefully on February 18, 2020. Born in St. Augustine, TX to Dollie and Virgil Matkin, Fannie was the youngest of 11 children. She grew up in Ft. Worth and was baptized at College Avenue Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by the love of her life Robert "Bob" Higgins whom she married in 1951. Together they have three daughters, Pamela Higgins married to Tom Jones, Julie married to Dee Lindley, and Linda married to Barry Scott. Fannie was lovingly known as Mimi to her grandchildren (Lindsey Bobinger, Jennifer Richardson, Kristen Sayegh, Kelly Cabler, Bobby Scott, and Debbie Scott) and 14 great grandchildren.
Fannie's influence extended beyond her family and was felt through her involvement in several causes including being president of the Wives of the Downtown Optimist Club, serving on the board of directors of the Boys and Girls Harbor as well as her contributions to Willow Meadows Baptist Church. She enjoyed frequenting the Bellaire Coffee Shop to spend time with her friends. Fannie leaves behind a legacy of optimism, happiness, acceptance, kindness and love and she will be greatly missed.
A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, February 21st, at 10:00am in the chapel of The Clarewood House located at 7400 Clarewood Dr., Houston, TX 77036, (entrance on Reims Rd.).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Braes Interfaith Ministries or a .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2020