Fannie Gracey "Tiny" Hinrichs
1919-2020
Tiny was born September 6, 1919, to R.E. and Fannie Farmer Gracey in Roscoe, Texas. She died on November 11, 2020, at the age of 101.
Tiny began her life with her two older sisters on their family farm in Roscoe. She learned the value of hard work and persistence – traits that she used for the rest of her life. After graduating from Roscoe High School, she attended Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene. Freshman year, football player Jack Hinrichs spotted her and was smitten, and it stayed that way for exactly 42 years.
Jack and Tiny married on August 1, 1938. While their family grew, Tiny worked with Jack to start his business, Brine Service Company. As the company began to grow, Tiny began to pursue her interests.
She loved being involved with her children's schools, notably serving on the hospitality committee of Pershing Junior High and Bellaire High School for many years. She was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader. She volunteered at the Bargain Counter of St. Mark's Episcopal Church. She loved to play bridge and also became an expert seamstress.
After her three children were grown, Tiny and Jack moved to the Hill Country. By then, Tiny had become very involved in Bible Study Fellowship. Tiny volunteered at Sid Peterson Memorial Hospital and drove cancer patients to San Antonio for their treatments.
Tiny had an outgoing and positive personality. She easily attracted friends and never knew a stranger.
Tiny had an unwavering belief in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She dedicated a room to Jack Hinrichs at the Dallas Theological Seminary. The two most important things in her life were her faith and her family.
Tiny was predeceased by her beloved husband, Jack, by her parents, and by three of her five sisters, Jane, Gwen, and Letha. She is survived by her oldest sister Sid Weaver, and her youngest sister Rebecca Gracey; her children, Suanna DeBusk (Pat), John Hinrichs, Sally Parish; her grandchildren, Andrew DeBusk (Marty), Amy Gillespie (Mark), Alex Hinrichs (Lynn), Rebecca Harrison (Rob), Luke Parish (Sara), John Parish (Lydia), Edgar Hinrichs, and Joe Hinrichs (Jaime); and 15 great-grandchildren.
After a short memorial service, Tiny will be interred next to her husband in the family plot at Forest Park West Cemetery.
Charitable donations in Tiny's memory may be made to the following:
Kerrville Bible Church, 898 Harper Road, Kerrville, Texas 78028 (http://www.kerrvillebiblechurch.org/)
)
His Hill Bible College, 102 Mill Dam Road, Comfort, Texas 78013 (https://hishill.org/)
)