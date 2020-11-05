Fannie Lundy

1928-2020

Fannie Lee Coleman Lundy, 91, departed this life on Saturday October 31, 2020. Fannie received her early education in Galveston where she finished high school at Central High School. She attended Wiley College, later transferring to Texas Southern University where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology with a Minor in English and a Master's Degree (M.D.) in Supervision. She was a teacher and school administrator in both the North Forest and the Houston Independent School Districts for over 40 years.

She is survived by; Jessica Lundy McBride, Michael Lundy (Thelma), Anne Lundy (the late Derrick Lewis); sister; Jackie Julien; sister-in-law, Sally Coleman; brother-in-law, Ransom "Bo" Lundy; seven grandchildren; Shermayne Rideau, Donovan Miller, Michael Lundy Jr., Frederick McBride IV, Jesse McBride, Bridgett Lundy Power, and Gregory Lewis; her great grandchildren, Kortney Dempsey, Christina Dempsey, Kaine Bayze, Diamond Miller, Alexzandria Lundy and Frederick McBride V; nieces, Marlette Clouser and Barbara Marie Lundy-Davis; nephew, Booker Williams; and a host of other relatives. HER very special friend was Margaret Hopson.

Viewing will be at St. Mary's United Methodist Church (6731 Scott St., Houston, TX) on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 9AM - 10:45 AM. The funeral will follow at 11:00 am. Mrs. Lundy will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.



