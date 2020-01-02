|
Mr. Farris Blount, Sr.
1925-2019
A man of strength, character, and love is a man to celebrate and remember. Mr. Farris Blount, Sr. peacefully departed this life December 22, 2019.
His life will be celebrated at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, 5801 W. Montgomery Rd., Friday, January 3, 2020, 10:00 AM. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 9:00 AM. Interment will be Houston National Cemetery (VA).
To cherish his memories, he leaves his wife of forty-two years, Gloretha H. Blount and her son, Arthur McCardell; her daughters, Pauline Bush (John), Barbara McCardell and Felecia McCardell.
He leaves as his legacy, his son, Farris Blount Jr., M. D. (Sandra) and daughter, Ria June Sybille (Joseph); grandsons, Farris Blount III, Joshua Blount, Christopher Sybille and Nicholas Sybille (Joann); great grandchildren, Mason Sybille and Kylie Sybille and many other dear relatives and friends.
