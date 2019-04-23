Fay Young Lee

1925-2019

Fay Young Lee, passed away peacefully in Houston, Texas at age 93 on Friday, April 19, 2019, with all members of her immediate family by her side. Fay was born on the outskirts of Guangzhou, China and emigrated to America in 1947 as the devoted wife of the late Jim Soon Lee. Along with being an equal partner in all of her husband's business affairs, Fay was also a beloved and dedicated mother, grandmother, sister and aunt to many who knew her. She has lived most of her life in Houston and is survived by her two sons and wives John Jin Lee and Jamie Eng of San Carlos, California and Allen Lee and Yen Pham of Houston, her daughter Marjorie Lee Woo of New York, New York, her grandson Winston Everett Woo, her granddaughters Ashley Leandra Woo and Jaclyn Eng Lee, her brother and his wife Chee Chong and Yu Young of Houston, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A wake is scheduled for the evening of Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas, with funeral services held at the same location on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., and interment services around 1:30 p.m. at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery, 13102 North Freeway, Houston, Texas. Reception will follow. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to .