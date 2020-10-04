Faye Ann Blair
1953-2020
Faye Ann Blair, daughter of the late H. Lorton and Hilda Schrader Blair passed away September 7, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas.
She was born in Troy, PA. on June 28, 1953 and graduated from Troy High School. Faye received a Diploma in nursing from the Arnot Ogden School of Nursing in 1974, a BA/BS in Nursing from UTMB, an MSN and Post Masters from the University of Texas Health Science Center and a Ph.D. from Texas Woman's University.
Faye will be deeply missed by her brother, James of Troy, PA; sisters, Susan Borek of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, Nancy (Earl) Teribury of Troy, PA. Aunt Faye was dearly loved and appreciated by her nephews, Earl (Rachel) Teribury of Troy, PA, Kyle Borek of Columbia Cross Roads, Kane (Samantha) Borek of Towanda, PA; nieces, Elizabeth (John) Watson of Missouri City, TX, Lindsay (Brett) Chesshir of Broadway, VA. She is also survived by great nephews, Trevon, Eason, Trey, Pryor, John, Evan and Jude; and great nieces, Delaney, Hailee and Blair.
Faye spent her professional career as a registered nurse (RN) and lifelong learner. Her passion was in Emergency Services/Trauma/SANE. She held positions within healthcare and education. Faye began her nursing career at Mount Sinai Hospital in Miami Beach, FL. Over the course of her nursing career in the Texas Medical Center she worked at St. Luke's Hospital, Ben Taub Hospital, Texas Children's Hospital and Texas Woman's University (1979-2019). For three of these years, Faye stepped away from Texas and held an Administrator role for Emergency Services at the University of Virginia.
Faye was a shining example of a professional nurse and demonstrated characteristics such as humility, compassion, knowledge sharing and kindness in every interaction. Faye left home as a determined young woman and left a heart print on so many here in Houston. On a personal note Faye enjoyed cooking, arts and crafts, reading, shopping, politics, and spending time with her family and friends. Please remember and celebrate her life.
Please share stories and memories of Faye with her family and send to Nancy Teribury at nteribury@gmail.com. Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com