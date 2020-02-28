Home

McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
4918 MARTIN LUTHER KING
Houston, TX 77021-2937
(713) 659-7618
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wesley Chapel A.M.E. Church
2209 Emancipation Ave.
Houston, TX
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
The Fountain of Praise Church
13950 Hillcroft Ave
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
Faye Bryant


1937 - 2020
Faye Bryant Obituary
Faye Beverly Bryant
1937-2020
A beautiful soul has made its transition.
Faye Beverly Bryant, loving sister, aunt, godmother, cousin and friend to many, entered this earthly place March 15, 1937, and made her transition on February 20, 2020. Organizational services will be held by the following international organizations on Friday, February 28th 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm: Top Ladies of Distinction and The Links Incorporated at Wesley Chapel A.M.E. Church, 2209 Emancipation Ave., Houston, Texas 77003.
On Saturday, February 29th, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated will hold the Ivy Beyond the Wall service at 9:00 am. Faye B. Bryant's Memorial Service will be held 10:00 AM, at The Fountain of Praise Church, 13950 Hillcroft Ave, Houston, TX 77085.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Faye B. Bryant Endowed Scholarship Fund, AKA Educational Advancement Foundation. 5656 Stoney Island Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637
Published in Houston Chronicle from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
