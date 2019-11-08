|
|
FAYE EDWARDS COOK
1932-2019
Was born on February 17, 1932 in Houston, Texas and passed on October 28, 2019. She will truly be missed and held dearly in the hearts of her Husband, Preston Cook; Children; Grandchildren; Sister; Brother and a Host of Family and Friends.
All Services will be held at Christian Faith Baptist Church, 2616 S. Calumet Cir.; Houston, Texas 77004. Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 am and Service to follow at 11:00 am. Interment Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 8, 2019