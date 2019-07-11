|
|
Faye Marie Young Brown
1940-2019
Friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday July 12, 2019, 9 am -11 am at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 7818 North Main Street, Houston, Texas, 77022. Funeral service at 11 am. Interment will follow Paradise Funeral Home and Cemetery. Repass will be at the church. The family requests all charitable donations to be made In Memory of Faye M. Brown to Houston Hospice, 1905 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, Texas 77030.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 11, 2019