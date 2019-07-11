Home

Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
7818 North Main Street
Houston, TX
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
, 7818 North Main Street
Houston, TX
Interment
Following Services
Paradise Funeral Home and Cemeter
Friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday July 12, 2019, 9 am -11 am at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 7818 North Main Street, Houston, Texas, 77022. Funeral service at 11 am. Interment will follow Paradise Funeral Home and Cemetery. Repass will be at the church. The family requests all charitable donations to be made In Memory of Faye M. Brown to Houston Hospice, 1905 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, Texas 77030.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 11, 2019
