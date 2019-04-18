Resources More Obituaries for Faye Sebek Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Faye Sebek

Faye Lois Sebek, a longtime resident of the Houston area, was called home to be with her heavenly Father on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at the age of 90.

Born in 1928 in Houston, Tx, Faye graduated from Reagan High School and was very proud to continue her education at the University of Houston to become a registered nurse. She cared for patients for many years at Memorial hospital, now known as Memorial Hermann hospital, in Houston. She was also a writer for the Spring Branch Reporter, writing a sports column titled 'Mom's Eye View'. She later served as court clerk for the city of Bunker Hill. She enjoyed playing the organ during church in her younger years. Faye married her beloved husband, George Sebek Sr. in 1950. They were happily married for 53 years.

Faye is preceded in passing by her husband George Sebek Sr; her mother and father, Violet Richardson and Harold Moore; step-father, Leo Richardson; and sister, Joyce Fairchild.

Faye leaves her memory to be cherished by her children; Son, George Sebek Jr. and his wife Beth of Woodbine, Maryland; daughter, Debbie Kinley and her husband Jim of Liberty Hill, Texas; and son, Jerald D. Sebek of Houston, Texas. She also lived to welcome and love twelve grandchildren, twenty three great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews who love her dearly.

Faye was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother first and foremost. Her family was the beat of her heart and the sparkle in her eyes. She had a passion for reading her Bible and praying relentlessly for others. She enjoyed playing her organ and piano in her family room, playing cards, visiting with her wonderful neighbors, telling stories of her younger years, and was the proudest to speak about her family to anyone that had an ear to listen.

Her bigger than life smile, loving and funny personality, and contagious laughter would brighten everyone's day. Her beautiful heart knew no bounds to the unconditional love it showed for her family and everyone dear to her. Her most remembered words to everyone she loved will always be, "I love you mostest!"

Faye's legacy of love will forever live on, be cherished, and held tightly in the hearts of her family and will be passed down to many generations to come. She will be missed immensely.

Mrs. Sebek will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston, Texas.

Faye Sebek's family asks with sincere appreciation-

'In Lieu of memorial donations and flowers, please love and lift one another in prayer. Call a loved one whom you haven't spoken to in a while. Make peace in your heart where there is any trouble. Forgive. Live a life of love and have compassion for others. Smile big because this life is beautiful and so very precious. It's what Faye would wish for you.'

-And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is LOVE.

