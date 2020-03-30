|
|
"Alberto" Felix Bello Figueredo
1934-2020
After an extended illness, Alberto died on March 26 at Houston Hospice. Predeceased by his mother Juana Bello and father Eduardo Figueredo and siblings Orlando, Orfelina de la Torre, Eduardo, Jose, Hortensia Figueredo and Hilda Proemza. He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. Special thanks to friend Amy Taylor, niece Miriam Ruiz-Toledo and Houston Hospice for their care and support. Alberto's wishes were to be cremated and ashes scattered at sea.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 30, 2020