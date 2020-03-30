Home

Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 667-6505
Felix Figueredo


1934 - 2020
Felix Figueredo Obituary
"Alberto" Felix Bello Figueredo
1934-2020
After an extended illness, Alberto died on March 26 at Houston Hospice. Predeceased by his mother Juana Bello and father Eduardo Figueredo and siblings Orlando, Orfelina de la Torre, Eduardo, Jose, Hortensia Figueredo and Hilda Proemza. He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. Special thanks to friend Amy Taylor, niece Miriam Ruiz-Toledo and Houston Hospice for their care and support. Alberto's wishes were to be cremated and ashes scattered at sea.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 30, 2020
