Felix CavazosLizcano, Jr.1947-2020Felix Cavazos Lizcano, Jr. 73 of Houston, Texas formerly of Brownsville, Texas passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family in Houston, Texas. He was born January 29, 1947 in Raymondville, Texas to Felix and Martha (Cavazos) Lizcano, Sr. He was the family patriarch and a man of faith. He was a believer of Jesus Christ. He was a man of extreme focus, determination, respect, dignity and honor. He taught his children to never be judgmental and to always love unconditionally. He lived life to its fullest. His last words for his family were "Keep going don't stop, I'm very proud of you all, don't look back and I LOVE YOU."He was the oldest child who began to work at an early age in order to help provide for his brothers and sisters. He was a hardworking, humble and generous gentleman whom treasured the relationships he had with his family, friends and business associates. He enjoyed the long talks down memory lane with his children and grandchildren; he loved to talk politics, loved fishing and the family BBQ's they would have while watching his favorite football team, The Dallas Cowboys.He served in the United States Army and received an Honorable Discharge in March 1965. He worked as a Craftsman Glazer in the Houston area for over 40 years, earning numerous awards among his peers in the construction industry. His passion was installing custom shower doors and mirrors in many homes across the Houston and surrounding area. He worked on many homes and projects with influential people; Musicians, NFL & NBA Basketball Stars, NASA Astronauts, Dr. Michael DeBakey, Dr. James "Red" Duke and with President George Bush to name a few. He was well known and respected in the Glass Industry. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2035 in Brownsville, Texas and of the American Legion Post 586 in Houston, Texas.Felix Jr. is survived by his mother, Martha Lizcano, his first wife, Ricarda Lizcano, his loving children, Ricardo Lizcano and wife, Leonora; Diana Gonzalez and husband, Arcenio; FL, III and wife, Angela; David Lizcano and wife, Antoinette; grandchildren, Christopher Lopez, Jose Flores III, Crystal Lizcano, FL V, David Lizcano Jr., RikkiLee Lizcano, Chelsea Lizcano, Valeria Gonzalez, Victoria Lizcano, Skylar Lizcano, Jayden Lizcano along with great grandchildren, Mia Lopez, Eleanor George, London Nicholson, Waylon Thibodeaux, his sisters and brother, Lydia Garza and husband, Rey; Martha Montemayor and husband, Fernando and brother, Jesus Alberto Lizcano and wife, Rubina.He is preceded in death by his father, Felix Lizcano, Sr; his grandson, FL, IV and brothers, Joe Lizcano and Jerry Lizcano.Funeral services will be held 2:00pm, Friday, November 6, 2020 at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home with a graveside service following with military honors being provided. Visitation will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 4:00pm until 7:30pm with a rosary being recited at 6:30pm also at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home.Rest in Peace Dad. God be with you!