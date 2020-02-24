|
|
Felix Shimek
1940-2020
Felix Roy Shimek, born February 28th, 1940, in Schulenburg, TX, passed away on Friday, February 21st, 2020, at the age of 79.
Felix joined the US Army at the age of 19, where he served overseas in Bamberg, Germany. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, baking bread, and sneaking Werther's Original's candy to his grandkids. He was an avid fan of Polka music and dancing; and loved his Czech roots. Felix enjoyed playing Bunco with his friends and working in the yard. He was selfless and would give the shirt off his back to a family member or friend in need.
A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Felix cared for his family above all else. He is preceded in death by his wife Patricia, who together, are survived by; four children, Janice, Stephanie, Jeffrey & wife Angela, and Kristi, six grandchildren; Jeremy & wife Jamie, Justin, Jordan, Megan & husband Garrett, Paige & husband Will, and Andrew, and a great granddaughter Evelyn.
There will be a viewing held at Klein Funeral Home located at 16131 Champions Dr, Spring, Tx on Tuesday the 25th of February, open to friends and loved ones from 5pm to 8pm, a rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm. The funeral will be held the next day, the 26th, 10:30am, at Klein Funeral Home – 16131 Champion Forest Dr., Spring, burial will follow at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery, located at 13102 North Fwy, Houston. There will then be a reception at Knights of Columbus Hall, 9623 Zaka Rd., Houston 77064, following the burial.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2020