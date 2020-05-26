Fene Loria
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fene Lucille Loria
1922-2020
Fene Lucile Loria, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, at the age of 98. Fene was born on January 17, 1922, in Highbank, Texas, to Mack and Lena Spedale.
Fene was deeply caring towards her family, often being known for her frequent check-ins just to say hello and see how their day was going or share in a smile. She took pride in her Italian cultural heritage, and enjoyed various socials to include Catholic-Italian social events and Sacred Heart Society Socials. She was hardworking, owning and running a grocery store for 14 years, and exceptionally kind and caring.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Loria Jr. & her daughter, Jo Anita Burgower.
Fene is survived by her brother Sam Spedale and his wife Bessie; sister-in-law, Julia Spedale; granddaughter, Rachael Burgower Bell and husband Timothy Bell; grandson, Michael Burgower; great-grandson, Ethan Bell and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be available on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 6622 Haskell St. Houston, TX, 77007, beginning at 9:30 A.M. with a rosary at 10:00 A.M. The Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 A.M. followed by interment at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery. Due to the current COVID-19 safety precautions, the church recommends that those attending the service wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Houston Food Bank.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MAY
27
Rosary
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church,
Send Flowers
MAY
27
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
7136676505
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved