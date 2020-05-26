Fene Lucille Loria1922-2020Fene Lucile Loria, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, at the age of 98. Fene was born on January 17, 1922, in Highbank, Texas, to Mack and Lena Spedale.Fene was deeply caring towards her family, often being known for her frequent check-ins just to say hello and see how their day was going or share in a smile. She took pride in her Italian cultural heritage, and enjoyed various socials to include Catholic-Italian social events and Sacred Heart Society Socials. She was hardworking, owning and running a grocery store for 14 years, and exceptionally kind and caring.She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Loria Jr. & her daughter, Jo Anita Burgower.Fene is survived by her brother Sam Spedale and his wife Bessie; sister-in-law, Julia Spedale; granddaughter, Rachael Burgower Bell and husband Timothy Bell; grandson, Michael Burgower; great-grandson, Ethan Bell and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be available on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 6622 Haskell St. Houston, TX, 77007, beginning at 9:30 A.M. with a rosary at 10:00 A.M. The Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 A.M. followed by interment at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery. Due to the current COVID-19 safety precautions, the church recommends that those attending the service wear a mask.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Houston Food Bank.